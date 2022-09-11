Man airlifted to hospital after crashing mountain bike near Ensign Peak

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was airlifted from Ensign Peak and transported to an area hospital after crashing his mountain bike Saturday afternoon.

The man was riding a mountain bike on the Ensign Peak Trail about 4:20 p.m. when he crashed near the radio towers, according to Dan Walker, division chief with the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

“He was injured to the point he wasn’t able to make it down by himself,” Walker told Gephardt Daily. “The decision was made to bring in a helicopter, and they hoisted him out of the area.”

The extent of the man’s injuries was not immediately available.