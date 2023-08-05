Man arrested after alleged gun threat outside Nephi motel

NEPHI, Utah, Aug. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been booked into the Juab County jail after the alleged aggravated assault of a motel manager.

Nephi City Police officers responded at 7:23 p.m. Friday to the Econo Lodge at 885 E. 100 North on a call of a weapons offense in progress.

“Officers were met by the victim who is one of the managers of the motel,” arrest documents say. “He advised he was walking his dog in the motel parking lot and observed a male who had been sitting in his van with the back hatch open for approximately four hours.

“The victim stated he asked the male, who was inside of the back portion of the van, if he had a room at the motel. The victim advised the male, later identified as Ekko O’Key, if he had a room at the motel. In response, O’Key pulled out a black in color handgun and pointed it at the victim. The victim stated he asked O’Key if he was going to shoot him, and walked away and called 911.”

The “gun” was later determined to be an Airsoft gun, “but visually appears to be a black in color handgun,” the police statement says, adding that it caused the victim “to fear for his life.”

O’Key tested positive for marijuana after consenting to a urine test at the jail, the statement says. He is currently being held only for investigation of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.