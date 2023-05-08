Man arrested after allegedly jumping onto Maverik Center stage during performance, resisting arrest

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 36-year-old man was arrested Friday after he allegedly jumped onto the Maverik Center stage during a performance of “Impractical Jokers,” an act based on the TV show of the same name, then resisted arrest.

A probable cause statement filed in the arrest of Mark Gwilliam says an off-duty detective with the West Valley City Police Department was working security at the venue about 10 p.m. Friday when he “was informed by security personnel there was a ‘jumper’ or someone who had jumped onto the stage of the show. Security then said the male was being held down near the rear of (the) stage by the Zamboni garage.”

The officer went to that location and “saw a male being escorted out by security. … I could see security was struggling with the male as he was pushing back on security, dragging his feet and being uncooperative. The male was being escorted out of the arena via a tunnel that led outside.”

The suspect, later identified as Gwilliam, “turned towards security staff and I observed what appeared to be Mark trying to punch security staff. Fearing Mark may injure venue (personnel) and cause bodily harm, I took Mark to the ground. Once on the ground, Mark continued to resist by pulling his arms underneath his body and failing to comply with orders.”

Gwilliam’s arms were pulled out from under his body and he was handcuffed, the statement says.

“Mark was later read Miranda which Mark declined to answer. Mark was transported and booked into ADC (Adult Detention Center).”

Gwilliam was arrested on suspicion of:

Criminal trespass, intend annoy/injury/crime, fear, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Gwilliam was released on conditions that include he show up for scheduled court appearances and promise not to commit any criminal offenses.