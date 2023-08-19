Thompson Ridge Fire 60% contained

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Fire Info announced Saturday that the Thompson Ridge is now 60% contained.

The lightning-caused wildfire, reported on Aug. 18, has burned an estimated 7,253 acres. It is in Beaver County, about 10 miles southeast of the city of Beaver.

People assigned to the fire number 398. Also assigned are a dozen engines, a water tender, seven crews, five helicopters and a dozer.

Moisture has helped contain the blaze. No evacuations have been required.