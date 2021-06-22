Man arrested after allegedly trying to use Roy officer’s Taser against him, second officer

OGDEN, Utah, June 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to use an officer’s Taser against him and another officer.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Ogden said Eric Scott Mark, 38, is facing charges of:

Assault against a peace officer with weapon or force, a second-degree felony

Four charges of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony

Disarming a police officer, a third-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

A Weber County Sheriff’s deputy was called to the area of 4474 S.4600 West in Ogden on reports of a father and adult son fighting, the statement said.

“While en route, we were advised the son, Eric Mark, was kicking a door down,” the arresting officer wrote. “Upon arrival Eric was verbally aggressive and belligerent and slammed and locked the front door. When his father, the homeowner, tried to open the door to allow me in, he kicked it shut and would not allow him to open the door.”

The father let the officer in through the garage door, and the father told the officer that his son had allegedly tackled him to the ground, then strangled him, in the presence of four juveniles who were in the home.

When the officer was attempting to talk to Eric Mark, “he was yelling and cussing, telling me I was the enemy, and then walked away and up a staircase,” the statement said. When he came back down, he had his hands behind his back and would not show officers if they were empty. He then showed one hand, but would not show the other. He then allegedly lunged at officers.

Two separate officers used their Tasers; both times the Taser was ineffective. Another officer then tackled Mark to the ground. Once on the ground, he allegedly continued to struggle with two officers from Roy Police Department, who had arrived on scene.

The suspect’s wife then also “began assaulting those officers by pulling at them and appeared to be striking them as well,” the arresting officer wrote. “When I attempted to remove her from them, she directed an elbow backwards at me and it struck me in the thigh.” She was placed in handcuffs.

The suspect was taken into custody. He continued to yell and curse while outside the residence, the statement said, and appeared to be intoxicated. He also refused to get into a police vehicle to be transported to jail.

The arresting officer wrote that one of the Roy officers told him the suspect had taken his Taser from him before being arrested and was trying to use it against both Roy officers. He also allegedly hit and scratched both Roy officers.

He was transported to Weber County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

Mark is also on probation in Tennessee for assault on a police officer.