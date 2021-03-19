Man arrested after drive-by shooting in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah, March 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after a drive-by shooting in Kearns Tuesday.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Bradon Alex Quilter-Watson, 20, is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault, a first-degree felony

Two counts of theft of a firearm or operable vehicle, a second-degree felony

Four counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Possession of an explosive device, a third-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor

Criminal mischief, a class C misdemeanor

Criminal trespass, a class C misdemeanor

Just before 1:40 a.m., Kearns officers heard shots in the area of 5587 S. 4170 West in Kearns, the statement said.

A woman who is the ex-girlfriend of Quilter-Watson’s best friend sustained a non life-threatening injury when birdshot from a shotgun shattered a window in the living room where she was sitting. The broken glass cut the victim’s leg and foot. Birdshot is a type of shotgun ammunition that is commonly used for shooting birds.

A truck at that address was shot at and the tires were slashed, the statement said. A broken knife blade was discovered still lodged in the driver’s side tire. The suspects thought the truck belonged to the woman’s new boyfriend, though it was later found it did not.

“Upon arrival at the residence, officers determined that a shooting had occurred and that one of the residents had armed themselves and exited the residence to determine what happened,” the statement said. “A tan Suburban then stopped in front of the residence and the armed resident fired shots at the Suburban.”

Quilter-Watson was identified as having been in the suspect vehicle, along with a 15-year-old juvenile.

“Surveillance footage in the area corroborated the suspect vehicle description,” the statement said. “The surveillance footage revealed that four shots were fired. Braden’s best friend is the victim’s ex-boyfriend. His friends who were comforting him and consuming alcohol with him acted on behalf of him to get revenge while he remained home because he was extremely despondent and inebriated.”

Interviews with the suspects corroborated that Quilter-Watson had slashed the passenger side rear tire on the truck and that the juvenile had allegedly slashed the passenger side rear tire. The juvenile broke the knife when he slashed it, according to Quilter-Watson and other witnesses.

The suspect vehicle was located and found to contain spent shot shells. A search warrant was requested and executed on the residence of Quilter-Watson.

“Upon searching a backpack, several items of drug paraphernalia were recovered to include methamphetamine pipes, zip bags with residue, and a marijuana pipe,” the statement said. “In a tote with the property, a suspected incendiary device was located and removed from the residence while UFA bomb squad personnel responded. Inside a closet on the balcony, a loaded Remington 12- gauge shotgun and a CZ .22 long rifle were recovered. Also in the closet was a bag containing ammunition, magazines, and a holster.”

Upon arrival of the bomb squad, they inspected the incendiary device and found it to be a soda can wrapped in tape with a wick. Inside the can were matchstick tips and a material with an unknown accelerant on it.

“Braden felt he shouldn’t be held responsible for his actions because he was drunk,” the statement said.

The suspect has also been identified as a gang member.

Quilter-Watson was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, with his bail set at $73,410.