Man arrested after fatal auto-pedestrian crash in South Salt Lake had 2 DUI’s in past month

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man arrested after a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in South Salt Lake has had two DUI arrests in the past month, officials said.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Joshua Edward Larry Fenstermaker, 34, is facing a charge of operating a vehicle negligently causing injury or death, a second-degree felony.

On Sunday just before 5:45 a.m., Fenstermaker was involved in a crash at 3280 S. 300 West. Fenstermaker struck a pedestrian, which resulted in her death. A reconstruction of the accident is still pending.

Following the collision, a South Salt Lake Police Department officer noted signs of impairment in the suspect, including “erratic emotional state, constricted pupils and physical tremors,” the statement said

Fenstermaker submitted to field sobriety tests which indicated possible impairment.

After being read his Miranda rights, Fenstermaker admitted to consuming controlled substances several days prior. A preliminary urine screening indicated positive for oxycodone/morphine, cocaine and benzodiazepines.

On Dec. 23, Fenstermaker was arrested in a separate DUI incident. That incident is awaiting blood toxicology results before it can be filed with the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office. The statement of officers said Fenstermaker was parked in a no-parking zone on 1000 West in Salt Lake County on that date. Signs of impairment were observed as well as the odor of marijuana. Fenstermaker submitted to field sobriety tests, which indicated possible impairment, was arrested and submitted to a blood test, which is still pending. Incident to his arrest, field-tested methamphetamine and marijuana was located.

Fenstermaker was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.