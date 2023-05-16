Myton man charged with 2021 assault on police officers during U.S. Capitol breach

MYTON, Utah, May 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Duchesne County man has been arrested on federal charges, unsealed Tuesday, for his part in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Odin Meacham, 29, of Myton, faces charges of:

Assaulting officers

Civil disorder

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

Meacham was arrested Monday in Myton and was expected to make his initial court appearance sometime Tuesday.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, “Meacham was among a mob illegally massed on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol Building,” says a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia.

“At approximately 2:09 p.m., Meacham attempted to pull a bike rack away from officers attempting to hold the line. Several seconds later, Meacham rushed towards several officers, raised a wooden pole above his head, and slammed the pole on the upper body of at least one officer.

“At approximately 2:14 p.m., Meacham picked up a metal pole from the ground and threw the pole at another officer, hitting that officer on his left hand. At approximately 2:16 p.m., Meacham emerged from the crowd again and approached the line of officers. Meacham shouted at the crowd ‘lean in!’ and waved them on, in an attempt to galvanize the crowd to overwhelm the officers. Meacham then grabbed and attempted to take possession of an officer’s baton.”

Meacham is the 13th Utahn charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

The case is being investigated by the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office’s Vernal Resident Agency and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Meacham as #400 on its seeking information photos. Assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 28 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 320 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.