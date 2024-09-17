Man arrested after Sept. 10 arson fire at SLC apartment

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 38-year-old man was arrested for investigation of aggravated arson after a Sept. 10 fire that began in his apartment.

At about 6:45 that night, “a fire was reported in an apartment at 30 N. Orange St.,” says a Salt Lake City Fire news release issued Tuesday.

“Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the original apartment and quickly extinguish flames before affecting neighboring apartment units. Formal charges have been filed with the Salt Lake District Attorney’s Office.”

The man, Jeovany Perez, was charged with the first-degree felony.

An affidavit filed in Perez’s arrest the same day he was at his apartment, “and knowingly and intentionally used a lighter to ignite combustible materials in multiple areas. Perez left the apartment knowing there was active fire and did not warn neighbors of the fire.”

The report, filed by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police, says Perez admitted guilt.

“Perez acknowledged to this officer that he was igniting toilet paper and then discarding it on the couch in his living room of the apartment. Perez stated the fire spread beyond his ability to extinguish it.”

Bail for Perez was set at $500.