Man arrested for allegedly enticing minor in Logan

LOGAN, Utah, Jan. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested for allegedly enticing a minor in Logan.

A probable cause statement from the 1st District Court of Cache County said Tanner Paul Clark, 27, is facing charges of:

Enticing a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony

Three counts of enticing a minor by internet or text, a third-degree felony

Failure to register as a sex offender, a third-degree felony

On Jan. 6, dispatch received a report of a man who had just gone to meet a minor at a church at 2394 W. 2200 South in Logan, the statement said.

The complainant, a friend of the victim, was able to get a picture of the vehicle’s license plate which returned to a Tanner Clark out of South Weber. Clark was found to be on probation with Adult Probation and Parole and is a registered sex offender, the statement added.

The victim, a 15-year-old female, told officials that Clark added her as a friend on Snapchat at the beginning of December.

“She stated Tanner identified himself as a 17-year-old from Brigham City,” the statement said. “She stated that about two weeks into talking Tanner started talking sexually with her. She stated that he asked her more than 10 different times to send nude photographs of herself however she refused to do this.”

The victim then said Clark messaged her and asked to meet up. She stated that he said he wanted to drive around “with his hand on her lap and that they could go where nobody else was,” the statement said. She stated that she talked to her friends and that they agreed to come with her to meet Clark. She stated that the suspect arrived at the meeting location and parked on the opposite side of the parking lot. She said he messaged her and tried to get her to come and get in his car; she told him no and to come over to her.

The victim said that at this time he saw her friends and drove off, the statement said. Her friends followed Clark and took pictures of his vehicle, license plate, and took a video of him while he was trying to hide his face with his hand. They also took a picture of victim’s phone from Snapchat where there was allegedly a photograph of Clark sent from his account.

Clark was taken into custody at his apartment in Weber County by his probation officer. Because he is a sex offender on probation, he was not allowed to possess a Smartphone or have a Snapchat account. During a search of his apartment a Smartphone was located in his closet, the statement said.

The suspect was then transported to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office for an interview; after being read his Miranda rights, he requested an attorney.

Clark is currently on felony probation for enticing a minor. He was transported to Cache County Jail, where he is being held without bail.