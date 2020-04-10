Man arrested in Heber Walmart after allegedly threatening clerk with pocket knife

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Cody J. Peart. Photo Courtesy: Wasatch County Jail

HEBER CITY, Utah, April 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested at the Heber City Walmart Thursday night after he allegedly threatened a clerk with a pocket knife.

Cody J. Peart is facing charges of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony and interfering with arrest, a class B misdemeanor, said a Facebook post from Heber City Police Department.

“Tonight, a male walked into Walmart demanding money back and yelling at the clerk,” said the post. “He then proceeded to display a pocket knife saying to the clerk ‘You’re lucky I don’t cut you right now.'”

Other Stories of Interest:  Salt Lake County woman jailed in stabbing

Heber City Police officers responded and fought with Peart, subsequently taking him safely into custody.

Peart was booked into the Wasatch County Jail.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here