Man arrested in Heber Walmart after allegedly threatening clerk with pocket knife

HEBER CITY, Utah, April 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested at the Heber City Walmart Thursday night after he allegedly threatened a clerk with a pocket knife.

Cody J. Peart is facing charges of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony and interfering with arrest, a class B misdemeanor, said a Facebook post from Heber City Police Department.

“Tonight, a male walked into Walmart demanding money back and yelling at the clerk,” said the post. “He then proceeded to display a pocket knife saying to the clerk ‘You’re lucky I don’t cut you right now.'”

Heber City Police officers responded and fought with Peart, subsequently taking him safely into custody.

Peart was booked into the Wasatch County Jail.