Man charged after Logan Temple of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints vandalized

LOGAN, Utah, Dec. 26, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been charged after the Logan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple was vandalized early on the day before Christmas.

A probable cause statement from the 1st District Court of Cache County said Peter Abraham Ambrose, 34, is facing charges of criminal mischief, a second-degree felony, and burglary, a third-degree felony.

Logan City Police Department received a call at 3:22 a.m., and responded to the temple, at 175 N. 300 East.

The arresting officer wrote in the statement: “I responded to the Logan LDS temple on report of a burglary. I arrived on scene with assisting officers and found broken glass on the east entry doors and windows. We entered the building and located multiple paintings torn off the wall and damaged, multiple artificial plants damaged, some curtains torn down and damaged, an ax smashed through a mirror and stuck into the wall.”

There was also a fire extinguisher that was set off with the residue spread on the floor and furniture, the statement said. A fire extinguisher was found smashed into a vent on a door. Damage is estimated at more than $5,000, the statement added.

“Officers cleared the building and did not locate anyone in the areas where they had access,” the statement said. “There was an A-frame ladder located next to the exterior fence.”

Surveillance video was reviewed and the offender was identified as Peter Ambrose.

Officers cleared the scene and were called back shortly after leaving when temple workers located Ambrose in a locked room. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the suspect through the door. The suspect came out of the room without further incident and was placed into handcuffs.

“He started talking unprovoked and stated that he broke items in the temple,” the statement said. “Peter was transported to the police station and interviewed. I informed Peter of Miranda and he stated he used the ladder to climb over the fence.

“He used the ax to break into the temple and smashed it into a mirror and left it in the wall. Peter said he tore the paintings off the wall, damaged the artificial plants, and tore down some curtains.”

The suspect also stated “he was upset because it was Christmas and he couldn’t see his children and no LDS girls would date him,” the statement said.

Ambrose was transported to Cache County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

The temple was reopened Thursday.