Man critically injured after jumping into shallow area of Payson Canyon reservoir

PAYSON, Utah, July 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was critically injured Sunday afternoon after jumping into a shallow area of Pete Winward Reservoir in Payson Canyon.

The man, described as in his 30s, jumped into the reservoir about 2:30 p.m. “not knowing the location where he jumped in was only 18 [inches] deep,” the Utah County Sheriff’s Office stated on social media.

The man “lost all feeling below his neck” and was taken by helicopter to an area hospital in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.