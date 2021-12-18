Man dies after St. George auto-pedestrian crash

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has died after an auto-pedestrian crash in St. George.

“On Dec. 15 at approximately 6:45 p.m., police, fire and EMS personnel were called to an auto vs. pedestrian crash at approximately 1600 W. Sunset Blvd.,” said a news release from St. George Police Department. “Responding officers arrived on scene and located an adult male that had apparently been struck by a vehicle.”

The involved driver, a 40-year-old male, remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. The pedestrian was identified as 60-year-old Michael Lynn Dalton.

“He was immediately transported to St. George Regional Hospital with significant injuries,” the news release said.

Dalton died on Friday, the news release said.

“Family and those involved in the crash have been notified,” officials added. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Michael Dalton on his passing.”

The St. George Police Department Reconstruction team responded to the scene and continues to investigate this crash. It appears Dalton was crossing Sunset Boulevard northbound from the Maverik gas station when he was struck mid-block by an SUV traveling westbound.

St. George Police will continue to investigate this incident, and any charges, if applicable, are pending the completion of the investigation.

