Update: Police ID stabbing suspect killed in Clinton officer-involved shooting

CLINTON, Utah, Dec. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a stabbing suspect who was shot and killed in a confrontation with Clinton City police Thursday evening.

A news release from Clinton City Police Department says the deceased has been identified as Christopher Anthony Alexander, 32.

“Both stabbing victims were transported to local hospitals,” the news release said. “We are grateful to release information that both survived the attack and are expected to recover.”

As Gephardt Daily reported Thursday evening, the deadly chain of events began about 6:30 p.m. when, according to Clinton City Police Chief Shawn Stoker, dispatchers received word “a female was running down the street screaming” in the vicinity of 1300 West 1700 North. Subsequent dispatches indicated the woman had been stabbed repeatedly by a male attacker and was “soaked in blood.”

Moments later “officers arrived on scene and encountered the male suspect in the street,” Stoker said. “At some point in that interaction, shots were fired. We did have an officer-involved shooting here, and the Davis County officer-involved critical-incident protocol has been enacted.”

While stressing it was early in the investigation, Stoker said it appeared the assailant, who “had been temporarily living here in the city” arrived home, and during an argument stabbed a “male that was in the basement” in an unprovoked attack.

The wounded man “was able to escape the house and run next door,” Stoker said. “Unfortunately, we had an uninvolved female victim who came out of her house, we believe, because she had heard the commotion and screaming, and encountered the male in the street and was stabbed multiple times.

“The male continued down the street aways, at which point he was in contact with our officers,” Stoker said. “That contact resulted in shots being fired. The male suspect is deceased.”

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.

Clinton Police Shooting 1 of 8

(Gephardt Daily staff members Nancy Van Valkenburg and Monico Garza contributed to this report.)