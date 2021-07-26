Man faces domestic violence, assault charges after crashing SUV into ex-girlfriend’s car at TRAX station, police say

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver who police say intentionally crashed his SUV into a car driven by a woman near the Trolley TRAX Station is now facing charges of domestic violence and aggravated assault.

Salt Lake City Police Lt. Steve Wooldridge told Gephardt Daily the 22-year-old woman “broke up with the 21-year-old boyfriend, and she was on 400 South trying to get away from him.”

Wooldridge said the suspect followed the victim in his SUV and deliberately rammed her car.

The incident was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The SUV came to rest on the TRAX redline and delayed commuter rail service for hours, Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky told Gephardt Daily

“Witnesses report that a man driving an SUV appears to have sped up, and appears to have had the intent to hit a white sedan driven by a female, who was the only person in that vehicle,” Arky said.

“The SUV struck the white sedan, then the SUV spun around, and in the process of spinning around, it came into contact with one of the power poles there at the station, and did some damage to that pole.”

Arky said no one waiting at Trolley Station was injured in the incident although one person came close.

“A few feet to the other direction, and it might have been a different story,” he said.

The suspect’s airbag deployed, and he was transported to an area hospital to be checked out by medical personnel.

He then was transported to Salt Lake County jail and booked on suspicion of domestic violence and aggravated assault, Wooldridge said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.

Anyone who has experienced domestic violence is encouraged to call the Victim Advocate 24-hour hotline at 801-580-7969. All services are free, and callers can get information anonymously. Individuals can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or the Utah LINKLine at 1-800-897-5465 for confidential assistance.

A man has been transported to an area hospital after a two-vehicle collision at the Trolley TRAX Station in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Patrick Benedict