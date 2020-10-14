Man faces felony charge after ‘shots fired’ incident in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested and is facing charges after police say he fired a gun in a busy Ogden intersection and then attempted to disarm the arresting officer.

Michael Gale Jensen, 58, is facing charges of:

Disarming a police officer, a first-degree felony

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a class B misdemeanor.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 12th Street and Washington Boulevard at 1:26 a.m. Sunday.

According to a probable cause statement filed in 2nd District Court in Ogden, numerous people reported seeing a man, later identified as Jensen, running in the roadway with a handgun. They also reported hearing gunshots.

A witness told police that Jensen had been acting erratically and running across the intersection several times before firing a gun and walking backwards down the middle of the street, the arresting officer wrote.

A handgun was found in Jensen’s pants pocket, and he told the officers that he had been awake for several days, according to the statement.

Jensen was “sweating profusely,” even after sitting in a room with a normal temperature, and he also told medical personnel that he had recently used methamphetamine, the charging document states.

The officer wrote that as Jensen was being handcuffed, Jensen tried to seize the officer’s firearm while shouting “Give me that f—ing gun” and grabbing at the weapon.

Jensen was transported to the Weber County Jail, where he was booked on the felony and misdemeanor charges.

According to the probable cause statement, officials are seeking any surveillance video that shows whether Jensen was actually attempting to shoot a person, vehicle or dwelling while he was in the street.