Man facing felony charge after argument over Frisbee in Sugar House Park

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, June 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is facing felony charged after he allegedly pulled a gun on another man who hit his van with a Frisbee in Sugar House park Wednesday.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Benjamin William Thomas, 36, is facing a charge of aggravated robbery; use or threaten use of weapon, a first-degree felony.

“A/P (accused person) was at Sugar House Park located at 1330 E. 2100 South when the victim’s Frisbee hit the side of his van,” the statement said. “The A/P picked up the Frisbee and refused to give the property back to the victim. The victim offered him money in exchange of the Frisbee, at which point the A/P took the money.”

An argument ensued over the agreement and the suspect allegedly refused to give the money and the Frisbee back.

“The victim attempted to stop the A/P from entering his vehicle and leaving the park, at which point the A/P stabbed the victim in the hand with his car keys, causing injury to the victim’s hand,” the statement said. “The A/P then grabbed a loaded pistol and pointed it directly at the victim in an attempt to leave the park with the victim’s property.”

Thomas was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $20,000.