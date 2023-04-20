Man flown to hospital after pickup falls on him in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah, April 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man whose pickup truck fell on him after a lifting jack failed has been transported by medical helicopter to a nearby hospital.

Iron County Sheriff deputies responded at about 4:26 p.m. Thursday to the area of 6400 W. Lund Highway.

“Initial information received said a 41-year-old man was working underneath his pickup truck when the lifting jack he was using gave way causing the truck to fall on top of him,” the ICSO statement says. “At the time the vehicle fell, the man was in the seated position.

“The truck was lifted back up by several on scene friends who witnessed the incident, and pulled the man out from beneath the vehicle before emergency personnel arrived on scene. It was reported the man was conscious and breathing, but in extreme pain with possible chest injuries.”

“At approximately 16:46 hours a decision was made to contact a medical helicopter for transport. AirLife Utah medical helicopter respond with a 17-minute ETA. We don’t have any updates at this time on the condition of the injured man.”

Besides the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, resources arriving included the Cedar City Fire and Police departments and Gold Cross ambulance.

The ICSO statement advised “anyone working underneath a vehicle that has been lifted up, to use proper

safety equipment (Jack Stands) to avoid personal injury if in the unfortunate event the vehicle lifting equipment fails.”