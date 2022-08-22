Man jailed after allegedly beating acquaintance, stealing vehicle in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 52-year-old man has been booked into jail for investigation of three felony charges after police say he beat a man he knew and took the victim’s car.

On Wednesday, Salt Lake City police responded to a call reporting an assault and forcible vehicle theft.

“When officers arrived they found the victim had severe eye injuries to his retina area and eye orbital socket area,” says a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“Bruising swelling, appeared to have eye bleed. It was obvious he had been assaulted. His vehicle was gone.”

The witness identified the suspect as Kevin Allen Hill. On Sunday, “the vehicle was located traveling through SLC,” the statement says.

“The AP (arrested person) was driver and sole occupant of the vehicle stolen from the victim. The AP was the initial known suspect named by the victim in the case. AP was interviewed. He claimed the vehicle was willingly loaned to him as of Aug. 17, 2022, and claimed his friend (victim in aggravated assaulted/robbery) was just fine and had no distinct injuries when borrowing the vehicle.”

Hill “refused to allow officers or crime lab to photograph his hands.” A detective observed that Hill had a band-aid on his finger, along with bruising and swelling around his knuckles, police said.

He was also found to have a substance in his possession that tested positive as cocaine, police said.

Hill was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of:

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Theft by receiving stolen property, a second-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II/analog, a third-degree felony

The crimes were committed while Hill was on probation or parole or free on bail awaiting trial on a previous felony charge, the statement says. He was ordered to be held without bail.