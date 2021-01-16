Man shot at West Jordan apartment complex; shooter at large

WEST JORDAN, Jan. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in his early 20s suffered gunshot wounds early Saturday morning in a West Jordan apartment complex.

Officers were called to the Willow Cove apartments, at 9300 S. Redwood Road about 2:30 a.m. from a resident who reported hearing gunshots, West Jordan Police Sgt. J.C. Holt told Gephardt Daily.

“Officers responded and did not locate anyone at that time,” Holt said.

“Later, at about 8 a.m., a family member of the victim called in. The victim had two gunshot wounds. He was at the hospital, but has since been released.”

The investigation is active, Holt said.

“The male who was shot is cooperating with police, but it’s worth noting that he was not the person to called us, which may give some insight into the context of the shooting. It could be assumed he knows more about the shooting. It would be reasonable if somebody were to get shot, they would call immediately.”

Holt said at 3 p.m. that no one was in custody. Detectives are not yet revealing if they have a person of interest, Holt said.

“They are working though leads,” he said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the story develops.