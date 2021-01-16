Utah COVID-19 update: 13 confirmed dead, 2,150 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Jan. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has documented 2,150 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and confirmed that 13 more Utahns have died from coronavirus.

Of the 13 more dead, UDoH says six actually died prior to Dec. 26, but were just confirmed as COVID-19 related.

The 13 who died were:

A Box Elder County man between 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Davis County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Garfield County man between 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Sanpete County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Uintah County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County woman, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Washington County woman between 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

Two Washington County men between 65 and 84, residents of long-term care facilities

Total documented COVID-19 deaths in Utah since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 1,485. Documented cases number 322,252.

Vaccines administered number 152,509, an increase of 9,758 since the day before.

UHoH reports 1,895,061 coronavirus tests administered, an increase of 10,460 since Friday’s report.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,315 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 24.7%.

There are 581 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 12,452.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.