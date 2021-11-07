Man shot dead outside Midvale wedding

MIDVALE, Utah, November 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead after being shot outside a wedding in Midvale just after midnight Sunday morning.

Unified Police say it happened outside an event center at 7200 South 150 East.

Gephardt Daily was told a number of guests walked outside around 12:30 a.m. and heard gunshots.

When officers and paramedics arrived on scene, they found the victim dead.

According to police, the victim had been at the wedding.

They also say the shooting may have been gang-related.

At this time, there are no arrests and no descriptions of the suspected killer.

