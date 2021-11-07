American Fork crash turns deadly

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, November 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A near head-on collision in American Fork left one person dead and three others clinging to life Saturday night.

According to police, a vehicle with two people was heading east into the curve on Main Street just after 7 p.m. when the driver lost control, veered into oncoming traffic and slammed into a car heading west at 200 East Main Street.

All three people in the second car, along with passenger in the first were rushed to a hospital in what police said was “extremely critical” condition.

One of the passengers in the second car later died at the hospital.

“Our hearts go out to the family,” said American Fork Police Lieutenant Josh Christensen.

The driver who lost control was treated at the scene and released.

Police say the driver was not impaired but speed was a factor in the crash.

So far, no citations have been issued but the investigation is ongoing.