Man, woman transported to hospital after Ogden stabbing, suspect arrested

OGDEN, Utah, May 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man and woman were transported to the hospital with stab wounds late Monday afternoon, and Ogden police have a suspect in custody.

Officers responded at about 5:13 p.m. on a report of a stabbing in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue, a news release from Ogden Police Department says.

The male victim’s hand was injured, and the woman had injuries to the abdomen, the release said. Both are expected to fully recover.

Anthony Stephens, 51, was identified as the alleged suspect in the aggravated assault. Stephens was arrested and is facing a charge of felony riot.

The incident is still under investigation by Ogden Police Major Crimes detectives, and police say it appears to have been an isolated case.

