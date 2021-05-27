Mass vaccination clinic at Utah Film Studios to close Thursday

PARK CITY, Utah, May 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The mass vaccination clinic located at the Utah Film Studios in Summit County will close Thursday.

Summit County Health Department said in a Facebook post the clinic had previously stopped administering first dose vaccinations but continued to offer second dose appointments.

Beginning on the afternoon of May 26, Summit County moved to the low level of transmission in the statewide COVID-19 transmission index.

As of May 25, a total of 30,120 first dose vaccines have been administered to persons living in Summit County. These doses include those provided by the Summit County Health Department and outside partners, including Intermountain Park City Hospital and others.

Also, as of of May 25, a total of 22,165 second dose vaccines and a total of 2,620 single dose vaccines; Johnson and Johnson, have been administered to persons living in Summit County.

The Summit County Health Department is now offering vaccines at their department offices located in Park City, Coalville and Kamas.

Summit County residents 12-17 years old who are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine can receive their vaccine at the upcoming clinics listed below.

A series of clinics are being organized by Gallagher Pediatrics at 1154 Center Drive, D240, in Park City, Walk-ins are welcome. Clinic dates and times are as follows:

Saturday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A clinic is also being organized for Saturday, June 12 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. by Wasatch Pediatrics, Summit at 750 Round Valley Drive, Suite 102, Park City. Visit getmyshot.utah.gov/mobile to register.