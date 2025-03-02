Mia Love’s cancer progressing; former Utah congresswoman’s family seeks ‘shared memories’ for archive

UTAH, March 2, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Mia Love, who served as the U.S. Representative for Utah’s 4th congressional district from 2015 to 2019, has brain cancer that has stopped responding to treatment, according to her X account.

“Hello Friends, I’m Mia’s daughter, Abigale,” a recent post says. “Many of you are aware that Mom has been fighting GBM brain cancer.”

GBM (Glioblastoma multiforme) is a highly aggressive and malignant brain tumor.

“Sadly, her cancer is no longer responding to treatment and the cancer is progressing,” Abigale’s post says. “We have shifted our focus from treatment to enjoying our remaining time with her.

“I am building an archive of special memories with Mia. Please send your pictures, videos and memories to me at [email protected].”

Mia Love photo from 2013 by Gage Skidmore

Ludmya “Mia” Bourdeau Love, 49, was elected mayor of Saratoga Springs in 2010 after serving as a City Council member. She first ran for Congress in 2012, but lost to Democrat Jim Matheson that year, but won in 2014 and again in 2016. She lost to Democrat Ben McAdams in 2018.

Her win made her the first Black Republican woman to be elected to Congress.

After her second term, she was hired by CNN as a political commentator, and appeared on “The View” for its 25th season, replacing Meghan McCain. In 2023, Love published a memoir, “Qualified: Finding Your Voice, Leading with Character, and Empowering Others.”