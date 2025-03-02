One confirmed dead after 2-vehicle collision on U.S. 6 near Eureka

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, March 2, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has been confirmed deceased after a two vehicle collision Sunday on U.S. 6, near Eureka.

Utah Highway Patrol was alerted at 1:55 p.m. Sunday, UHP Trooper Sanchez told Gephardt Daily.

“Right now, I have two vehicles still blocking the road,” he told Gephardt Daily at 2:45 p.m. “I do have medics on the scene, and am waiting for a report on the condition of any other occupants. Right now, I am not aware of any other injuries.”

No medical helicopters were requested by those on scene, Sanchez said.

The roadway will be blocked during the initial investigation, which could take several hours, he said.