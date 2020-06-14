Update: Missing, at-risk South Jordan teen has been found, safe

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, June 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 13-year-old South Jordan boy who was missing and considered at risk has been located and is safe, police dispatchers told Gephardt Daily early Sunday morning.

Kayden Russell, who has high-functioning autism, went on a bike ride at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, South Jordan police said on Twitter and in a Facebook post late Saturday afternoon.

In a 2:45 a.m. Sunday phone call to police dispatch, it was learned that Kayden has been found and is OK.