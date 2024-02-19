Morgan County fire crews help herd sheep after rancher hits gas line

MORGAN, Utah, Feb. 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews assisted a Morgan County rancher who hit a natural gas line Sunday morning while plowing snow.

“Gas leak and sheep roundup all in one call today,” the Mountain Green Fire Protection District said on social media.

Mountain Green firefighters assisted Morgan fire crews with the gas leak and animal herding.

“A nearby barn full of sheep and other critters had to be evacuated to nearby pens,” the post says. “Firefighters from both agencies took meter readings in nearby structures and kept the critters company.”

Once Dominion Energy crews had the gas leak under control, firefighters helped herd the sheep and other animals back home.

“Next time we’ll bring our sheep dogs,” the post says.