Motorcycle passenger dies in Utah County accident

SPANISH FORK, Utah, March 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcycle passenger succumbed to her injuries after a crash Sunday afternoon in Utah County.

Traffic was heavy on State Route 198 between Spanish Fork and Salem near the Krishna temple due to the thousands of people attending the semi-annual Festival of Colors, according to Utah Highway Patrol and Utah County officials.

Traffic was stopped on the highway when a motorcycle driver lost control trying to stop as well, rolling his vehicle. He was thrown clear of the bike but his female passenger was pinned under the motorcycle in the 3:35 p.m. incident.

Utah County sheriff’s deputies and UHP troopers who were in the area for the festival arrived on the scene and began CPR. The passenger was transported to a local hospital where she died, according to a UHP statement.

The driver suffered only minor injuries.

“As one of my sergeants said, ‘He walked away with scrapes and bruises and a broken heart,'” Utah County Sheriff’s spokesman Spencer Cannon said.

SR-198 was closed while troopers investigated the crash. Neither of the people on the motorcycle were wearing a helmet.