Motorcyclist, 64, dies after crash with truck in Ogden intersection

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Photo: Ogden City Police Department

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 64-year-old motorcyclist died Monday afternoon after he was hit by a truck in an Ogden intersection.

The motorcyclist was traveling east on 21st Street when he entered the intersection at Lincoln Avenue, Ogden City Police Lt. Will Farr said in a news release.

A truck headed south had stopped but then entered the intersection without seeing the motorcycle and crashed into it, the release says.

“The motorcyclist sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Once at the hospital, the motorcyclist passed away due to his injuries,” the release says.

No impairment is suspected, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here