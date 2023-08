MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, July 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A wildfire that burned an estimated 42 acres in western Millard County has been 100% contained, officials said Monday.

The Mountain Home Fire started Friday about 21 miles southeast of Garrison, state wildfire officials said.

“[The fire] is 100% contained thanks to very hard work from firefighters and aircraft in this remote area,” Utah Fire Info stated on social media Monday evening.