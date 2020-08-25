Multiple agencies come to aid of injured hiker on Ogden trail

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A young man visiting from out of state got stuck when he injured his knee and became dehydrated while climbing an Ogden trail Monday afternoon.

Ogden City Fire Department Deputy Chief Shelby Willis said calls were received a little after 3 p.m., one call reporting a missing person, and the other from the man himself.

Ogden Fire and Weber Fire District crews responded, with assistance from Ogden Police Department.

The calls indicated the 29th Street and 36th Street trailheads, but Willis said it took a while to actually locate the man, and when they did, it became clear that lifting him off the mountain would be more practical than trying to carry him down.

Life Flight was requested and took the man off the trail and to the hospital to be treated for dehydration and an injured knee. He was off the mountain by about 6 p.m.

Willis said he was in good condition and will be fine. She also offered a bit of advice for others who are thinking of going hiking/climbing.

“Number One, think about the heat. Number Two, think about the air quality. Make sure you stay well-hydrated. And avoid the heat of the day.”