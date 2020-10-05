Murray High School transitions to online learning starting Monday due to COVID-19

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray High School will transition to online learning for at least two weeks starting Monday.

The school district posted information regarding the change on its website Sunday evening, saying “Murray High School has reached the COVID-19 15-case threshold,” and “remote learning will go at least until Sunday, October 18th, with a plan to return on Monday, October 19th, if positive case numbers have reduced enough.”

Teachers will use this Monday to prepare for the transition, and the A/B schedule will continue to be followed during the remote learning period. Teachers will be holding Zoom or other online platform meetings each period with their classes, the announcement says.

Complete information about online learning and schedules at Murray High School can be found on the Murray City School District website.