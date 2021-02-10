Murray police searching for man in connection with theft case

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are searching for a man in connection with a theft case.

“Murray detectives are trying to identify the male in these photos,” said a Facebook post from Murray Police Department. “He is involved in a theft at a local business. He was seen with another individual in an older model white Ford Focus.” The license plate on the vehicle was also stolen.

The time stamp on the photographs is Jan. 29 at 12:37 p.m.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call 801-840-4000 and reference case 21C001835.