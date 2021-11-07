Near head-on collision leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Nov. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A near head-on collision in American Fork left one woman dead, two others critically injured, and a man seriously injured Saturday night.

The accident happened at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday on State Street in the area of 200 East, American Fork Police Lt. Josh Christensen told Gephardt Daily.

Two men in an Audi TT RS were traveling east on Main Street, which at one point angles to the south. Three women were in a Toyota Avalon heading west.

The Audi with the men failed to follow the angle of the roadway, and crossed into the path of the women’s westbound Toyota.

The Audi was hit toward one side, but the Toyota had more of a head-on collision. The women in the Toyota suffered much worse injuries as a result of their impact angle, Christensen said.

“The female that passed away shortly after she arrived at the hospital was 91,” he said. “One of the critically injured females is 66, and the female that is critical but now stable is 48 years old.”

The Audi passenger, believed to be 29, was seriously injured, Christensen said. The Audi driver, believed to be 23, was uninjured.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor, but speed most likely is, Christensen said. He said it has not yet been determined if the Audi driver will face charges in the case.

“Our hearts go out to the family,” he said of those traveling in the car that was struck.