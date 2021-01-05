Nearly 400 customers without power after car hits pole in Woods Cross

WOODS CROSS, Utah, Jan. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Nearly 400 customers are without power Tuesday afternoon after a car hit a pole in Woods Cross.

The crash is in the area of 1990 S. 800 West and 800 West will be closed until the power pole is removed, said a Facebook post from Woods Cross Police Department at 2:30 p.m.

The Rocky Mountain Power website says 378 customers are without power. The first report of the power outage was at 1:13 p.m. and power is estimated to be restored before 8 p.m.

