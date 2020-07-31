New wildfire start: Hollow Fire burning in Sanpete County

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah, July 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A new wildfire start in Sanpete County has quickly reached 40 acres.

“Some structures are threatened,” according to a post by the Sanpete Sheriff’s Office. “Localized evacuations in place.”

Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, who commutes each day from his family farm in Fairview, saw the smoke while homeward bound.

“Never fun to see this on your drive home,” Cox tweeted. “Right on the Sanpete/Utah county border in the old Wood Hollow Fire scar. Good news is there’s not much left to burn after 2012. Fire crews working hard to protect structures in the area. With triple digit temperatures please be careful!”

The Hollow Fire, burning near Indianola in Sanpete County, was initially said to be estimated at “25 acres, with roughly 40 structures threatened,” Utah Fire Info said on its Twitter page.

The fire is now estimated at 40 acres. The cause of the fire is not yet known

A post issued just before 5 p.m. said “heavy aircraft and SEATs (Single Engine Air Tankers) working with crews and engines to secure the fire edge.”

