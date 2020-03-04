No one injured after semi rollover on U.S. Highway 6 in Carbon County

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
File photo: Gephardt Daily

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, March 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — No one was injured after a semi-truck rolled on U.S. Highway 6 in Carbon County Wednesday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street told Gephardt Daily the incident occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. in the area of Indian Canyon at mile post 22.

Street said the semi rolled on a curve and it’s possible the driver was traveling too fast for the conditions. The investigation into the incident is underway.

Other Stories of Interest:  Update: Police ID man killed in wrong way crash on I-80

It’s not clear at this stage what the semi was carrying but a hazmat response was not necessary.

Street said there was minimal impact to traffic and there are no delays in the area.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here