No one injured after semi rollover on U.S. Highway 6 in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, March 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — No one was injured after a semi-truck rolled on U.S. Highway 6 in Carbon County Wednesday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street told Gephardt Daily the incident occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. in the area of Indian Canyon at mile post 22.

Street said the semi rolled on a curve and it’s possible the driver was traveling too fast for the conditions. The investigation into the incident is underway.

It’s not clear at this stage what the semi was carrying but a hazmat response was not necessary.

Street said there was minimal impact to traffic and there are no delays in the area.