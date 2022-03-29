Noise alert: Camp Williams plans detonation Wednesday

DRAPER, Utah, March 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Draper city is warning residents and people in nearby communities to expect a big boom sometime Wednesday.

“From the Utah National Guard: The communities surrounding Camp Williams may hear noise related to one explosive detonation on Wednesday, March 30, 2022,” the Draper statement says.

“Surrounding communities may experience a single, loud noise related to the detonation of a single explosive charge during approved training from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Installation staff and fire authorities will continue to monitor weather conditions to facilitate training during low or moderate risk levels.”