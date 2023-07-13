Burger King sandwich with 20 slices of cheese goes viral in Thailand

July 13 (UPI) — An unusual Burger King menu item offered in Thailand is going viral online after the fast food chain confirmed the “real cheeseburger” features 20 slices of American cheese — and no meat.

The “real cheeseburger” launched Monday at Burger King locations across Thailand, and the fast food chain took to social media to explain: “This is no joke. This is for real.”

The 20-slice cheese sandwich sells for $3.10, far less than the $10.90 prize tag for a more traditional cheeseburger with beef included.

The unusual menu item went viral online, and at least one Burger King location in Bangkok had to suspend delivery orders for the sandwich to ensure there was enough stock for in-store customers.

Customer Im Jeepetch, 25, told CNN she likes cheese on her burgers, but “this was a bit too much.”

“I could only finish half of it,” she said. “This is an insane amount of cheese added into one burger. Food is good when things are at the right combination.”