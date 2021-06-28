NWS advisory: Strong winds, 50 mph gusts expected overnight along N. Wasatch Front

WASATCH FRONT, Utah, June 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the northern Wasatch Front from Sunday night into Monday morning, with Weber and Davis counties especially likely to experience strong wind gusts.

East winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts around 50 mph, are expected, with winds “focused on downslope favored areas from the mouth of Weber Canyon south through Farmington and Centerville,” the NWS website says.

The advisory is in effect from midnight Sunday through 9 a.m. Monday.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and a few power outages are possible,” according to the advisory. “Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.”

Residents are encouraged prevent property damage by securing outdoor objects.

