‘F9’ tops North American box office with $70M

June 27 (UPI) — The Vin Diesel-John Cena action flick, “F9,” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $70 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Variety said this was the biggest premiere of any movie in the United States and Canada since 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” debuted with $177.4 million.

Coming in at No. 2 this weekend with $6.2 million is “A Quiet Place Part II,” followed by “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” at No. 3 with $4.88 million, “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” at No. 4 with $4.85 million and “Cruella” at No. 5 with $3.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” at No. 6 with $2.9 million, “In the Heights” at No. 7 with $2.2 million, “Spirit Untamed” at No. 8 with $1 million, “12 Mighty Orphans” at No. 9 with $590,000 and Nobody at No. 10 with $560,000.

Several of the films in the Top 10 are also available on streaming platforms in a strategy to reach as many people as possible during the coronavirus pandemic, which kept many cinemas closed for nearly a year.

Most theaters in the United States and Canada are now open.

This week’s Top 10 grossed about $96 million domestically.

Last week’s box office Top 10, which was led by “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” totaled about $44 million.