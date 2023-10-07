BYU Jerusalem Center students unhurt in missile attack on Israel; asked to remain at center

JERUSALEM, Israel, Oct. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The 94 students at Brigham Young University’s Jerusalem Center are safe after a major missile attack to other cities in Israel.

The strike, by Hamas militants, killed at least 70 civilians, and retaliatory strikes from Israel killed at least 198 people in the Gaza Strip, according to reports from multiple news agencies.

“The largest missile attack in several years was launched by militants in Gaza early Saturday morning Jerusalem time, targeting cities north of Gaza from Ashkelon to the southern parts of Tel Aviv,” says a statement issued by the Jerusalem Center. “A large number of Hamas armed militants infiltrated Israeli towns bordering the Gaza District.

“The attack was unexpected and caught virtually everyone by surprise. The Jerusalem Center and surrounding area have never been threatened during these flare-ups however it is unclear whether the situation will escalate and affect Jerusalem. The 94 students and ex pat Center personnel living at the Center have been asked to remain at the Center through Sunday night.”

A decision about Monday will be made Sunday evening, the statement says.

“However, it seems likely that students et al will be asked to remain at the Center into next week, but decisions on travel outside of the Center will be made on a day-by-day basis. The Jerusalem Center cancelled its Sunday evening concert and a field trip that would have taken the students to Eilat.

“Academic instruction will continue as scheduled; on Sunday students will be working in the Center on a humanitarian project. The challenges over the next while are with travel outside of the Center. These will be evaluated as the conflict unfolds.”

