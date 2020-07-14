Officials investigate after body found along I-15 in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, July 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A body was found Monday afternoon beside the guard rail along Interstate 15 near milepost 238, and officials are investigating whether the death was accidental or if foul play was involved.

Lt. Nick Street, with the Utah Highway Patrol, said reports of a pedestrian running in traffic on I-15 were received at about 3 a.m. Monday.

“Juab County deputies went out and looked, but couldn’t find anyone,” Street told Gephardt Daily. “At 3 p.m., a UDOT employee was picking up debris in the area and found a body on the other side of the guard rail.”

Street said it hasn’t been confirmed that the body is directly related to the early-morning calls of a pedestrian on the highway, and he had no information as to whether anyone had reported hitting an object or person on the road.

