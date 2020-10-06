Officials investigating vandalism at Fort Herriman Middle School

HERRIMAN, Utah, Oct. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are investigating after an incident of vandalism at Fort Herriman Middle School.

On Monday morning, employees at the school, at 14058 Mirabella Drive, discovered damage to several exterior windows at the school thought to have been caused by some sort of projectile, said a news release from Herriman Police Department.

“This incident is believed to have occurred over the weekend and no students or staff were in the building at the time,” the news release said.

Separate information regarding an individual driving by the school in a gorilla mask was brought to officials’ attention but is believed to be unrelated at this time. The Herriman City Police Department school resource officer and staff at Fort Herriman are investigating and reviewing available video surveillance.

“We want to reiterate that at no time were students or staff at Fort Herriman threatened and that the safety of our school children is of the highest priority,” the news release said. “We are working closely with our partners at the Jordan School District to investigate and resolve this incident.”

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Herriman City Police Department at 801-840-4000 and reference case number HR20-12222.