Officials say suspect arrested in Salt Lake City faces multiple charges after threatening campers, starting fire in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, July 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man wanted in more than one county was taken into custody Saturday night in Salt Lake City after threatening campers in Morgan County and racking up several charges in that incident alone.

Deputy Derek Chalmers, with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, said the 32-year-old suspect, who is from out of state, was fleeing from officers when he entered the campground.

The chain of events that followed included the suspect threatening campers who were trying to enjoy the July 4 holiday, stealing a utility terrain vehicle, intentionally starting a grass fire, and shooting multiple rounds from a handgun before fleeing in the vehicle he originally drove up in.

No one was injured in these encounters, Chalmers said.

Officials found shell casings at the scene and spoke with witnesses.

Chalmers said the suspect, whose name is not being released because charges are still pending in other jurisdictions, is facing charges in Morgan County of aggravated assault, theft of the UTV, “a couple counts of criminal mischief,” and intentionally starting a fire.

