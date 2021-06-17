Officials searching for individual who set fires on Weber County trailways

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, June 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are searching for the individual or individuals who set multiple fires on Weber County trailways.

A news release was issued by Ogden City Police Department, Ogden City Fire Department, Riverdale Police Department, Riverdale Fire Department, Weber County Sheriff’s Office and Weber Fire District.

The news release said: “With record-setting, high temperatures, and our current drought conditions, the above agencies are concerned about individuals not exercising fire safety or purposely setting fires on the Weber County trailways extending from Ogden, through Riverdale, out west into West Haven and Marriott-Slaterville.”

Officials are asking the public to look out for any suspicious behavior. If you encounter someone in the act of setting a fire or if you come across a fire, you are asked to call 911. If you have information about someone involved with setting fires, you are asked to call a tip hotline at 801-778-6631.