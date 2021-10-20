Officials searching for individuals who dumped hot tub in Pinnacle Canyon

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Officials are searching for the person or persons who dumped a hot tub in Carbon County's Pinnacle Canyon. Photo: Carbon County Sheriff's Office

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are searching for the person or persons who dumped a hot tub in Carbon County’s Pinnacle Canyon.

“If you know anything about the pictured hot tub that was dumped in Pinnacle Canyon, we would love to hear from you,” said a Facebook post from Carbon County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday. “If you are reading this, and you are the one who dumped it there. Please go clean it up before we figure out who you are. Thanks!”

Anyone with information is asked to call Carbon County Sheriff’s Office at 435-636-3251.

Officials are searching for the person or persons who dumped a hot tub in Carbon County’s Pinnacle Canyon. Photo: Carbon County Sheriff’s Office

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here